Steam iron

GC1015
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Technical Specifications

      Comfortable ironing

        Water tank capacity
        150 ml

      Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1400

