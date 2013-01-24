Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1022/40
    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2000 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Water tank capacity
        200 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Continuous steam output
        25 g/min
        Steam boost
        90 g
        Power
        2000 W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

