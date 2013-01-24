Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1026/30
1 Awards
    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1026/30
    1 Awards

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 25g/min;90g steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2000 Watts
      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

