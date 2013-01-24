Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1029/90
Find support for this product
  • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1029/90
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost
      • 2000W
      • Safety Auto Off
      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        200 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        25 g/min
        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Power
        2000 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products