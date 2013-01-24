Home
Diva

Dry iron

GC122/39
    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

      Easy to use and Long lasting

      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 1200 W
      • 1.7 m cord length

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Light weight iron
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1200 W

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

