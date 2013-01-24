Iron 30% faster with steam*
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability
Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for fast crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Large filling door to prevent accidental water spilling.
The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Power up to 1200 W enabling constant high steam output
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years
Easy to use
Size and weight
Fast crease removal
Scale management
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30