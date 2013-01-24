Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Featherlight Plus

Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1426/49
1 Awards
  • Iron 30% faster with steam* Iron 30% faster with steam* Iron 30% faster with steam*
    -{discount-value}

    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1426/49
    1 Awards

    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Iron 30% faster with steam*

      • Steam 18 g/min
      • 65 g steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Calc-clean
      Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

      Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

      Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

      Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

      Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

      Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

      Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.

      Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

      Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Large filling door for preventing water spilling

      Large filling door for preventing water spilling

      Large filling door to prevent accidental water spilling.

      Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

      Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

      The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 65 g

      Steam boost up to 65 g

      Steam output is measured in grams of weight as it leaves the soleplate. The heavier the output the deeper the steam can reach into the fabric layers for longer lasting crease removal. This steam iron has a 65 g steam boost for stubborn crease removal.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Total weight with packaging
        0.95 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        27x14.5x11.4 cm
        Weight of iron
        0.78 kg

      • Easy to use

        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Water tank capacity
        160 ml

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        65 g
        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        18 g/min
        Power
        1400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model