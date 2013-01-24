Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC1433/36
1 Awards
  • Easy and Effective Easy and Effective Easy and Effective
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1433/36
    1 Awards

    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

    Steam iron

    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

    Steam iron

    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Easy and Effective

      3 ways to make your ironing easier

      • 2000 W
      • Anti-calc
      • Non-stick soleplate

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Water tank capacity
        220 ml

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        90 g
        Water spray
        Yes
        Voltage
        240 V
        Continuous steam
        25 g/min
        Power
        2000 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.