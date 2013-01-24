Home
    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

    Easy and Effective

      Easy and Effective

      3 ways to make your ironing easier

      • 2000 W
      • Anti-calc
      • Non-stick soleplate

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Ultra light and comfortable
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        220 ml

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        25 g/min
        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Steam boost
        90 g
        Power
        2000 W
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

