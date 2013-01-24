Home
Dry iron

GC160/07
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

      The best gliding soleplate

      For Philips dry irons

      • DynaGlide soleplate
      • 1.8 m cord length
      • 1200 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        Easy cord and hose storage
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        DynaGlide
        Power
        1200 W

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

