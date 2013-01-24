Home
    1700 series Steam iron

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      • Steam 17g/min
      • Blue Ceralon soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1400 Watts
      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

      Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 17 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,06
        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Anti-scale management
        • Calc-Clean
        • Double Active Calc System
        Water tank capacity
        180 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1400

