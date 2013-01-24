Effective results with minimum effort
Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30