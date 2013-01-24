Home
GC185/89
    Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort See all benefits

    Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort See all benefits

      • 1.5 kg
      • 1200 W
      • 1.7 m cord length
      • Non-stick soleplate

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.7 m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1200 W

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.5 kg

