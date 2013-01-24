Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC2045/26
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power. See all benefits

    This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power. See all benefits

      Fast, from start to finish

      5 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        270 ml

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Power
        2300 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

