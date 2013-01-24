Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC2045/35
Find support for this product
  • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2045/35
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Fast, from start to finish

      5 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts
      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Heat-resistant storage box for easy storage

      Heat-resistant storage box for easy storage

      This heat-resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily. For optimal performance and longer lifetime of your box, always unplug the iron and empty the watertank before storing the iron in the box. When you put a hot iron in the box, the bottom of the box also becomes warm on the outside, but there is no risk of burning.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Power up to 2300 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 120g

      The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Robust heelrest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        270 ml

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Power
        2300 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products