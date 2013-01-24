Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
This heat-resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily. For optimal performance and longer lifetime of your box, always unplug the iron and empty the watertank before storing the iron in the box. When you put a hot iron in the box, the bottom of the box also becomes warm on the outside, but there is no risk of burning.
Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.
Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Fast & powerful crease removal
Calc management