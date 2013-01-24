Home
EasySpeed Plus

Steam iron

GC2145/24
1 Awards
    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing. See all benefits

      Fast from start to finish

      Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

      • 2100 W
      • 110g steam boost
      • 30g/min continuous steam
      • Ceramic soleplate
      2100 W to heat up quickly

      2100 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

      Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

      Less refilling with the large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        270 ml

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        110 g
        Power
        2100 W
        Continuous steam
        30 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

