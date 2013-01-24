Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2500 series

Steam iron

GC2510/12
1 Awards
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    2500 series Steam iron

    GC2510/12
    1 Awards

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    2500 series Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    2500 series Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • 30g
      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Cord length
        2 m
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,2
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1470 W
        Voltage
        127 V
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products