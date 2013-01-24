Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Smooth gliding
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30