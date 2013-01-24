Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.
The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.
This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
The cord is easily wrapped around the base of the iron and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Size and weight
Easy to use
Green efficiency
Storage
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Technical specifications
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30