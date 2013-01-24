Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2800 series

Steam iron

GC2807
1 Awards
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    2800 series Steam iron

    GC2807
    1 Awards

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2800 series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2800 series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      With new SteamGlide soleplate

      • SteamGlide
      Steam boost up to 85 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 85 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 85 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 85 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,2
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Cord length
        2 m
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240
        Power
        2000
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products