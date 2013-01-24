Home
2800 series

Steam iron

GC2840
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2200W
      • Bumper
      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      The pills breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        32 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2200 W
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5 cm

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

