PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2920/02
    -{discount-value}
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2100 W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 95 g steam boost

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min
        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2100 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power China
        1850 W

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

