This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
