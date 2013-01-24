Home
PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2930/30
1 Awards
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Built to perform, day after day

      With SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2300 W
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5 cm
        Product weight
        1.2 kg

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

