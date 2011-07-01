Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC2960/02
1 awards
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC2960/02
    1 awards

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2200 W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 110 g steam boost
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 110 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.