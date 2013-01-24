Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2960/50
1 Awards
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2960/50
    1 Awards

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    PowerLife Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    PowerLife Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      With SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        • 1.8 m outside Europe
        • 1.9 m within Europe
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 130 gr/min
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products