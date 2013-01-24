Home
PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2981/26
    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2200 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Power
        2200 W
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Calc clean slider

