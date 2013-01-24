Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits
Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits
Easy to use
Green efficiency
Fast crease removal