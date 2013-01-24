Home
PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2982/36
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

      • Steam 35g/min;130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20 %

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        130 g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        35 g/min
        Power
        2300 W

