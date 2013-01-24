Home
Steam iron

GC3109
      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 75 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,3
        Product dimensions
        285 x 120 x 145

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1900

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

