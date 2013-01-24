Speed and result
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Speed and result
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
Speed and result
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Speed and result
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Weight and dimensions
Comfortable ironing
Technical specifications
Smooth gliding
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30