Steam iron

GC3220
      Great results, minimum effort

      3x easier

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,34
        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2200

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

