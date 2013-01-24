Home
Steam&Go

Handheld garment steamer

GC322/67
  Quick crease removal with the power of steam
    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

      Quick crease removal with the power of steam

      Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

      • 1200 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Brush
      • Heat-resistant storage box

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        60 ml

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        38 x 12 x 15 cm

      • Storage

        Storage solution
        Heat resistant box

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Voltage
        240 V
        Power
        1200 W

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes

      • Physical Dimensions

        Weight
        0.660 kg

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.