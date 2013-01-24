Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

3300 series

Steam iron

GC3320/02
1 Awards
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    3300 series Steam iron

    GC3320/02
    1 Awards

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    3300 series Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    3300 series Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      3x easier and smoother ironing

      • 2300W
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,64
        Product dimensions
        328 x 129 x 163

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2300

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products