3300 series

Steam iron

GC3330/02
    -{discount-value}

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

      3x easier

      • 2300W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 100g steam boost
      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2300 W
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.64 kg
        Product dimensions
        32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3 cm

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

