Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC3569/02
1 Awards
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC3569/02
    1 Awards

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Iron with large watertank

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • 2400 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        400 ml

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        160 g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products