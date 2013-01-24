Home
  Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
      With large watertank and safety auto-off

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2400 Watts
      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        400 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Steam boost
        160 g
        Power
        2400 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

