Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.
Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.
