  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Iron with large watertank

      • Steam 40g/min;170g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • 2400 W
      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Sideways opening door
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        400 ml

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord clip

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        160 g
        Voltage
        220 V
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        40 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

