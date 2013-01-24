Home
EnergyCare

Steam iron

GC3620
1 Awards
  100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    EnergyCare Steam iron

    GC3620
    1 Awards

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    EnergyCare Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Steam iron for greener results

      • 3m cord
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

