Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

EnergyCare

Steam iron

GC3660
1 Awards
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    EnergyCare Steam iron

    GC3660
    1 Awards

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    EnergyCare Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    EnergyCare Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Steam iron for greener results

      • Auto Shut Off
      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        130 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products