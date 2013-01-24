Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur Performer

Steam iron

GC3811/80
Find support for this product
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3811/80
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our innovative steam and temperature control

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400W for quick iron heat up

      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products