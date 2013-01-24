Home
      With our innovative steam and temperature control

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400W for quick iron heat up

      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Textured handle
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Steam boost
        160 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

