Steam iron

GC4218
  Fast and excellent performance
    Steam iron

    GC4218

    Fast and excellent performance

    Steam iron

    Fast and excellent performance

    Fast and excellent performance

    Steam iron

    Fast and excellent performance

      Fast and excellent performance

      With Careeza soleplate

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Cord length
        2,4 m
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.47
        Product dimensions
        285 x 120 x 145

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2400

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

