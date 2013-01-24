Home
GC4340
    Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots, and special safety features.

      Easy reach steam tip

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

      Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Cord length
        3 m
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.70
        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Power
        2400
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

