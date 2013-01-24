Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
With the 2.5 m long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management