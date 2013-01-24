Home
    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

      Super steam, super glide iron

      • Steam 40g/min;100g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2400 Watts
      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.55 kg
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2 cm

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Accessories

        Delicate fabric protector
        Yes

