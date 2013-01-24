Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4430/02
1 Awards
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4430/02
    1 Awards

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment

    Azur Steam iron

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits

      Power with precision

      Iron with easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

      • 100 g steam boost
      • 2400 W
      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.55 kg
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2 cm

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

