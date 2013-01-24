Power with precision
To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management
