Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur

Steam iron

GC4491
1 Awards
  • 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4491
    1 Awards

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful Philips iron GC4491/02 comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Steam iron

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful Philips iron GC4491/02 comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful Philips iron GC4491/02 comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Steam iron

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful Philips iron GC4491/02 comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      2400 W Power tool for ironing

      Powerful iron with more steam

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Robust scratch proof soleplate

      Robust scratch proof soleplate

      For an endless excellent gliding experience.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      2400W for 40g steam output

      2400W for 40g steam output

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        3 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products