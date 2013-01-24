Home
Philips
Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4501/28
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4501/28
    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance. See all benefits

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With easy calc clean system

      • Steam 45g/min;160g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Sideways opening door
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20 %
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord clip

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        160 g
        Water spray
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        45 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in calc container

