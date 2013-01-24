Home
Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4506/21
    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide soleplate . See all benefits

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 45g/min;170g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 170g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16*32*14 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1,75 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1,52 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34,1*30*36 cm

      • Easy to use

        Sideways opening door
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        45 g/min
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        170 g

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

            • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron