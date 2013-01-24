Home
Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4510/37
    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.

      With easy calc clean system

      • Steam 45g/min;170g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Textured handle
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        170 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Quick Calc Release
        Yes

