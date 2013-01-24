Home
Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4511/40
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance. See all benefits

      With easy calc clean system

      • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 180 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Textured handle
        Yes
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        180 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Quick Calc Release
        Yes

