Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4521/20
  Faster, Easier and Smarter
    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4521/20
      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our best gliding soleplate yet

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts
      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 200 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Power
        2600 W
        Steam boost
        200 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Quick Calc Release
        Yes

